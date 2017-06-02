Warrant issued for youth after collision with 2 Halifax police vehicles

Halifax police have issued a warrant for a male youth who fled police in a vehicle after colliding with two police vehicles early Friday morning.

Police say members of the West Quick Response Unit and the Emergency Response Team stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Titus Street and Dutch Village Road in Halifax at 12:45 a.m. The vehicle had been previously been reported stolen at some time overnight Tuesday from a Bedford residence on Spruce View Drive.

They say when officers approached the vehicle to arrest the driver, whom they recognized, the driver first hit a police vehicle behind him by backing up, then hit the other vehicle in front by driving forward, almost hitting two of the officers in the process. The two officers dove out of the way.

Police say the driver sped away on Joseph Howe Drive at a high rate of speed before heading outbound on Highway 102. He then turned off the Peggy’s Cove exit towards Timberlea then continued to drive the vehicle “in a reckless manner” by continuing at a high rate of speed. As a result, police ended their pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle.

Later, the vehicle was located in the 0-100 block of North Green Road without a driver.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old from Bedford. He faces charges of assaulting a police officer with the intent to arrest, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5,000, mischief and brief of an undertaking.

The police investigation is continuing.