June 2, 2017 1:15 pm

Second suspected arson at same north Okanagan home

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Car destroyed in suspected arson at a Lumby residence.

RCMP Photo
For the second time in about three weeks, RCMP are investigating a suspicious vehicle fire at a Lumby residence.

Police and the fire department responded late Wednesday night to a Shuswap Avenue home where a 2015 Volkswagen Golf was engulfed in flames.

“This was an extremely hot fire, causing heat damage to a pick-up truck parked nearby and charring to a fence,” said RCMP Cpl. Trevor Tribes in a news release. “Quick action by the Lumby fire department prevented additional damage to a garden shed and potentially the owner’s and neighbouring residences.”

Police are asking tipsters to call the Lumby detachment at 250-547-2151 or Crimestoppers.

