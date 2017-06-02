Toronto traffic: Ride for Heart event, street festivals prompt road closures
A bit of a curve ball for those driving downtown on Sunday to check out the Blue Jays take on the Yankees — the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway will be closed.
These road closures are among several taking effect this weekend due to special events. The City of Toronto recommends anyone travelling in these areas give themselves extra time or take public transit. Some TTC routes will also be diverting.
Here are the details:
- The Gardiner Expressway (Carlaw Avenue to the Humber Bridge) and the Don Valley Parkway (Highway 401 to the Gardiner) will be closed from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the Becel Heart and Stroke Ride for Heart bicycle ride.
- Dundas Street West will be closed from 8 a.m. on Saturday to 2 a.m. on Sunday from Lansdowne to Ossington for the Dundas West Fest.
- Pape Village Summerfest will mean the closure of Pape Avenue from Mortimer to Gamble from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
- Also in the east end on Saturday, a section of Broadview Avenue starting south of Queen Street East will be closed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the Riverside Eats & Beats Streetfest.
- The TTC’s Line 1 is down on Saturday and Sunday from Sheppard West Station to St. George due to signal upgrades.
