Pedestrian hit and killed by semi-trailer on Stoney Trail
One person was killed on Friday after being hit by a semi-trailer in southeast Calgary.
Police said the victim was hit while in the area of eastbound Stoney Trail at Sun Valley Boulevard S.E. at around 10 a.m.
Investigators remain on scene, and say it appears the victim had exited a vehicle prior to being hit.
The incident has caused the closure of eastbound Stoney Trail S.E. at Chaparral Boulevard S.E.
More to come…
