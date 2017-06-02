Traffic
June 2, 2017 12:25 pm
Updated: June 2, 2017 12:31 pm

Pedestrian hit and killed by semi-trailer on Stoney Trail

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary Police Service file

Global News
A A

One person was killed on Friday after being hit by a semi-trailer in southeast Calgary.

Police said the victim was hit while in the area of eastbound Stoney Trail at Sun Valley Boulevard S.E. at around 10 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 people injured in crash on 16 Avenue near Canada Olympic Park

Investigators remain on scene, and say it appears the victim had exited a vehicle prior to being hit.

The incident has caused the closure of eastbound Stoney Trail S.E. at Chaparral Boulevard S.E.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary roads
Calgary Traffic
pedestiran killed
Pedestrian
pedestrian hit and killed
semi truck
semi-trail
Stoney Trail
Sun Valley Boulevard S.E.

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News