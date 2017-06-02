London Police Association donates $10K to My Sisters’ Place sewer repair fund

The London Police Association is providing a financial boost to an organization that helps women in need.

Friday morning, officials presented a $10,000 donation to My Sisters’ Place, which is dealing with plumbing issues that have forced the facility to cut back on some services.

For the past several weeks, problems with the organization’s sewage line have meant they can’t offer bathrooms, laundry or food prep services at the location on Dundas Street.

The headquarters of the London police is right across the street and the force has offered its own bathroom facilities for My Sisters’ Place’s staff and clients.

To help cover the cost of the repairs, which could be upwards of $40,000, the London Police Association has named the organization the recipient of their 2017 charity fund.

“It’s a natural fit for us because My Sisters’ Place works with vulnerable people and females specifically,” executive director Rick Robson told AM980.

“For us, as police, we work with the vulnerable sector and we recognize wholeheartedly that the work that they do very much impacts the work that we do.”

The Interim CEO of the Canadian Mental Health Association Middlesex, Christine Sansom, added that other donations are helping them reach their fundraising goal.

“We thank everyone for coming forward and the donations that continue to come in, this is amazing. Again, it was not something that has been budgeted for us and it’s difficult to raise tens of thousands of dollars.”

Repair work is now underway but the CMHA and My Sisters’ Place are continuing to accept donations to help cover the cost.