June 2, 2017 12:18 pm
June 2, 2017

Spike in crow attacks in Vancouver’s west end

Reporter Jordan Armstrong is in the West End of Vancouver this morning where residents have seen a spike in crow attacks. If you get attacked, what should you do?

The odd crow attack is nothing new around Vancouver but there has been a major spike in close calls in the west end.

Friday morning saw crows attacking people walking by on Barclay Street. It is nesting season and the crows are protecting their young.

Crows could be seen swooping down on anyone walking below their nests. People were using umbrellas and putting their jackets over their heads to try to keep the birds at bay.

Langara instructor Jim O’Leary developed a map to track crow attacks in Vancouver. He says the abundance of tall, leafy trees in the west end and downtown are very attractive to the crows.

“That’s what crows like for protection,” he said. “And because there are a lot of people in that area, there’s invariably a lot of restaurants and a lot of food.”

“And that’s what crows like.”

Experts say if you are dive-bombed by a crow, it’s best to turn around and face them, not run away.

