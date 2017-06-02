Spike in crow attacks in Vancouver’s west end

The odd crow attack is nothing new around Vancouver but there has been a major spike in close calls in the west end.

Friday morning saw crows attacking people walking by on Barclay Street. It is nesting season and the crows are protecting their young.

Crows could be seen swooping down on anyone walking below their nests. People were using umbrellas and putting their jackets over their heads to try to keep the birds at bay.

Langara instructor Jim O’Leary developed a map to track crow attacks in Vancouver. He says the abundance of tall, leafy trees in the west end and downtown are very attractive to the crows.

“That’s what crows like for protection,” he said. “And because there are a lot of people in that area, there’s invariably a lot of restaurants and a lot of food.”

“And that’s what crows like.”

Experts say if you are dive-bombed by a crow, it’s best to turn around and face them, not run away.

Watch the end of @jarmstrongbc live hit this morning. The man behind him didn't even see it coming #whencrowsattack pic.twitter.com/uGyjkVMV7w — Global News Morning (@GlobalBCMorning) June 2, 2017

Crow attacks! We're on the #WestEnd street some residents compare to the Alfred Hitchcock movie @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/vgZeF0cdq2 — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) June 2, 2017

The crows swooped down on this woman and her dog THREE TIMES @GlobalBC @GlobalBCMorning pic.twitter.com/WpQNys5UYV — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) June 2, 2017