Saskatoon man pleads guilty in deadly Manitoba bowling alley fight over bar tab
A Saskatoon man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a fight at a Winkler, Man., bowling alley left another Saskatoon man dead.
Zachary Straughan, 25, was hit several times over the head with a pool cue on Sept. 24, 2016 over a $16 bar tab.
He was knocked unconscious and later died in a Winnipeg hospital from his injuries.
Justin Leslie Bird, 29, was charged in Straughan’s death.
Both men were working in Winkler at the time for a Saskatoon concrete company.
Bird pleaded guilty on Thursday in a Portage la Prairie courtroom.
He will be sentenced this fall.
Straughan’s girlfriend was pregnant with their child at the time, and has since given birth to a baby girl.
