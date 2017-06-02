Saskatoon man pleads guilty in deadly Manitoba bowling alley fight over bar tab

A Saskatoon man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a fight at a Winkler, Man., bowling alley left another Saskatoon man dead.

Zachary Straughan, 25, was hit several times over the head with a pool cue on Sept. 24, 2016 over a $16 bar tab.

He was knocked unconscious and later died in a Winnipeg hospital from his injuries.

Justin Leslie Bird, 29, was charged in Straughan’s death.

Both men were working in Winkler at the time for a Saskatoon concrete company.

Bird pleaded guilty on Thursday in a Portage la Prairie courtroom.

He will be sentenced this fall.

Straughan’s girlfriend was pregnant with their child at the time, and has since given birth to a baby girl.