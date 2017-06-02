Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott ordered to pay bank $220K over unpaid loan

Reports of financial crisis and unpaid debts have dogged Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott for the past few years, and recent court documents obtained by People indicate the couple’s troubles are far from over.

According to the documents, a default judgement has been brought against the couple, ordering them to play nearly US$220,000 to City National Bank (the couple must pay US$202,066.10, while Spelling was separately ordered to pay US$17,730.56).

The default judgement stems from a US$400,000 loan the couple took out from the bank in December 2012, when they promised to repay “US$400,000 in full, plus interest,” and “agreed to make monthly principal payments plus interest.”

However, the court documents state that “these amounts remain due, owing, and unpaid. Interest, attorney’s fees, and costs continue to accrue.”

Meanwhile, Spelling is facing another lawsuit over unpaid debt, with American Express suing her in November 2016, claiming she owes more than US$87,000 to the credit card company.

In addition, earlier that year TMZ reported that Spelling and McDermott were allegedly slapped with a lien due to more than US$250,000 in unpaid state taxes, and a federal tax lien of more than US$700,000.

In her 2013 memoir, Spelling It Like It Is, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star discussed her chronic financial troubles. “It’s no mystery why I have money problems,” she wrote. “I grew up rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. I never knew anything else. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes. Even when my tastes aren’t fancy, they’re still costly. I moved houses to simplify my life, but lost almost a million dollars along the way.”