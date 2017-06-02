Police patrols to increase downtown: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police are bringing their Downtown Safety Strategy back into effect and that means you should expect to see more patrols downtown from Thursday to Saturday and any Sunday of a long weekend.

Police say their officers will patrol from midnight to 5 a.m. with the goal of reducing crime in the downtown area.

READ MORE: Seven Halifax police officers promoted

Officers will wear traffic vests to increase their visibility and will engage with the public. Police say they’ll be watching for people who appear to have had too much to drink and may be more at risk of being involved in an incident either as an instigator or a victim.