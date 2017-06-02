2 people injured in crash on 16 Avenue near Canada Olympic Park

Two people were taken to hospital on Friday after a crash on 16 Avenue N.W.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes just west of Stoney Trail N.W., near Canada Olympic Park.

Calgary police said a vehicle crashed into the median, injuring two people inside.

EMS said the driver of the vehicle, a man in his mid-30s, was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

The passenger, a female in her early 20s, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

The crash caused the closure of westbound 16 Avenue N.W. until about 6:50 a.m., at which time one lane was reopened.