Crime
June 2, 2017 8:29 am
Updated: June 2, 2017 8:54 am

2 people injured in crash on 16 Avenue near Canada Olympic Park

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: An ambulance travels along 14 Street N.W. in Calgary, Alta.

File photo
A A

Two people were taken to hospital on Friday after a crash on 16 Avenue N.W.

It happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes just west of Stoney Trail N.W., near Canada Olympic Park.

Calgary police said a vehicle crashed into the median, injuring two people inside.

EMS said the driver of the vehicle, a man in his mid-30s, was rushed to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

The passenger, a female in her early 20s, was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

The crash caused the closure of westbound 16 Avenue N.W. until about 6:50 a.m., at which time one lane was reopened.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
16 Avenue
Calgary Crash
Calgary EMS
Calgary Police Service
Calgary roads
Calgary Traffic
Canada Olympic Park
Car crash
Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News