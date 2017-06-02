Amherst police investigating after SUV hits school bus

Police are continuing their investigation into a school bus crash that sent 10 children to hospital with minor injuries in Nova Scotia.

They say the bus collided with an SUV as the 36 students in Grades 3 and 4 headed to a field trip on Thursday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man faces drug charges following home search

Amherst police say the 87-year-old man driving the SUV failed to yield at an intersection shortly before 10 a.m.

All of the students were treated and released from Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre.