Crime
June 2, 2017 8:19 am
Updated: June 2, 2017 8:20 am

Amherst police investigating after SUV hits school bus

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a school bus carrying students on their way to a field trip

File/Global News
A A

Police are continuing their investigation into a school bus crash that sent 10 children to hospital with minor injuries in Nova Scotia.

They say the bus collided with an SUV as the 36 students in Grades 3 and 4 headed to a field trip on Thursday.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia man faces drug charges following home search

Amherst police say the 87-year-old man driving the SUV failed to yield at an intersection shortly before 10 a.m.

All of the students were treated and released from Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Amherst
Crash
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Police
Police
Police investigation
school bus crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News