Crash between motorcycle, farm vehicle near Komoka sends 2 to hospital

Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and a heavy-duty farm vehicle north of Komoka Thursday afternoon.

Middlesex County OPP were called to Egremont Drive and Coldstream Road to reports of a crash between a motorcycle and a Terragator at around 4:28 p.m.

Officers say a motorcycle was travelling west on Egremont Drive when it collided with the large farming equipment that was crossing the road south on Coldstream Road.

Police say Coldstream Road is governed by stop signs.

The two people on the motorcycle were treated by EMS and transported to a London hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Egremont Drive was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The OPP says the crash remains under investigation.