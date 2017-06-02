Crime
June 2, 2017 8:07 am

Toronto home invasion leads to woman being pistol-whipped, puppy stolen

By Staff The Canadian Press

Firearm allegedly seized during execution of search warrant.

Toronto Police Service
TORONTO – Police in Toronto say a 23-year-old man faces numerous charges after a violent home invasion and robbery in the city’s central area.

Police allege a man with a hand gun forced his way into an apartment near the corner of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street on May 14 and demanded money from a 48-year-old woman.

They say the man then “pistol-whipped” the woman over the head several times and stole one of her puppies before leaving.

Police obtained a search warrant and arrested Samuel Elvira of Toronto on Wednesday.

They allege a loaded hand gun along with large quantities of heroin and cocaine were seized during the arrest.

Elvira faces 16 charges including robbery and weapons offences, following a court appearance on Thursday.

