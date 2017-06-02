COMMENTARY: Angela Merkel nailed it about Trump

There’s a lot of consternation today about Donald Trump‘s announcement that his administration is pulling out of the Paris Accord.

But really, what did we expect?

Trump has proven to be a Luddite on matters of science; what he doesn’t understand — which is a pretty long list apparently — he simply dismisses.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made the most relevant observation after Trump’s sophomoric performance at the recent NATO meetings in Brussels.

She suggested that NATO, and the G7 nations for that matter, are going to have to move on with or without Trump because clearly, he has abandoned America’s traditional role as a world leader.

Her attitude is quite understandable; at those meetings, Trump showed that he intends to use the same bullying tactics that he employed in his business dealings on the international stage.

He would clearly rather play footsie with his Russian friends than build stronger relationships with America’s allies and that’s a misguided policy that could have serious consequences.

The Paris Accord will survive without Trump’s approval and the G7 nations will start to treat Trump’s bluster as white noise.

In backing out of the accord, Trump said he didn’t want other countries laughing at America.

He doesn’t seem to understand that the world is not laughing at America, they’re laughing at him!

