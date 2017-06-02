Calgary movie theatre evacuated after ‘mace device’ set off

With roughly 20 minutes left in a screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, more than 70 people needed to be evacuated from an auditorium at the Cineplex-owned Scotiabank Theatre in Chinook Centre Thursday evening.

A witness in the theatre at the time of the discharge told News Talk 770 someone released something in the air causing people to cough and have difficulty breathing.

Breaking from @calgarypolice. Dozens evacuated at Chinook Mall after pepper spray released into crowd.EMS on scene. Watch @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/a8ACH8lQFz — Janet Lore (@ScanetJanet) June 2, 2017

Calgary Police said theatre staff then called at around 8:40 p.m. for assistance after someone set off a “mace device” inside the auditorium. EMS, fire and hazmat crews all responded to the scene.

Police said they currently have no suspects in the matter.