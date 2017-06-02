Calgary movie theatre evacuated after ‘mace device’ set off
With roughly 20 minutes left in a screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, more than 70 people needed to be evacuated from an auditorium at the Cineplex-owned Scotiabank Theatre in Chinook Centre Thursday evening.
A witness in the theatre at the time of the discharge told News Talk 770 someone released something in the air causing people to cough and have difficulty breathing.
Calgary Police said theatre staff then called at around 8:40 p.m. for assistance after someone set off a “mace device” inside the auditorium. EMS, fire and hazmat crews all responded to the scene.
Police said they currently have no suspects in the matter.
