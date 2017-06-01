Alberta RCMP search for man who went missing in South Saskatchewan River

The RCMP said a search resumed on the South Saskatchewan River between Medicine Hat and Redcliff Thursday morning after a man went missing on the waterway the previous night.

Police said they were notified of a man in his 20s going missing in the river at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night, but did not say exactly where he was believed to have gone missing or what happened.

Mounties said search crews scoured the river until the early morning when poor weather forced them to suspend the search. The search resumed at around 6 a.m., according to the RCMP.