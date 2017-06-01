Flood fight continues in Lake Country

Dozens of properties in Lake Country remain on an evacuation alert while a resort is still on an evacuation order.

Both the alert and order were issued Monday as water levels in both Wood and Kalamalka Lakes continue to rise.

Dave Brown lives at an apartment building at Turtle Bay on Wood Lake. He’s been away for three weeks working in northern Manitoba. Since he’s been gone, an evacuation alert was issued fror his building. Brown arrived home Thursday morning and found a lot more water around his building than when he left.

“Nowhere near this, nowhere,” Brown said.

Residents on Clement Road along the south side of Wood Lake are also on evacuation alert.

“We can be out of here fairly quickly,” Clement Road resident Al Hepworth said. “We can be out of here within half an hour or so.”

Hepworth spends every day pumping water out of his crawl space. His normally green lawn has turned into a muddy mess as water from Wood Lake has drenched his property.

Part of Clement Road has also been flooded and has been blocked off.

Tween Lakes Resort, which is situated between Wood and Kalamalka Lakes remains on evacuation order. The property is completely submerged in water.

While residents are being urged to remain vigilant, many of them say there’s no other option but to take it in stride.

“It’s alright, it’s Mother Nature, what do you do,” Brown said. “As long as no one gets hurt, it’s all good.”