1 in custody after boy, 17, suffers serious stab wound in north-end Toronto

A teen boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in North York Thursday evening.

Toronto police said the call came in just after 6 p.m. to Driftwood Avenue and Niska Road, in the area of Jane and Finch.

“It appears to have been some manner of altercation between two men,” said Const. Craig Brister.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a stab wound and was rushed to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police said a male suspect in his 20s was arrested a short distance from the scene and a knife was recovered.

An update on charges in the investigation was not immediately available.

“We’re asking anyone who may have been in the area or who may have seen anything to contact investigators at 31 Division,” Brister said.

Information can be reported to police at 416-808-3100 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.