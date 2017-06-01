5 Killiney Beach properties evacuated

A handful of waterfront properties in Killiney Beach on the northwest side of Okanagan Lake are now under an evacuation order.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued the order late Thursday afternoon for the following properties:

9415 Hodges Road

9425 Hodges Road

9435 Hodges Road

9445 Hodges Road

9467 Kilkenny Place

The property owners had been under an evacuation alert issued May 27.

Sandbags are to remain in place as rain continues to fall throughout the Okanagan.

Waterfront homeowners on septic systems in the Central Okanagan are being asked to use water sparingly.

“Waterfront property owners with septic systems may be impacted due to rising water levels and water tables,” according to an emergency operations news release. “Property owners should not pump a septic tank until water levels recede, as hydraulic pressure may lift the tank and damage the system.”

For a full list of evacuation orders and alerts in the central Okanagan, click here.