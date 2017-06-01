Severe thunderstorm warning issued west of Edmonton for 2nd straight day

For the second day in a row, Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Thursday afternoon for some areas west of Edmonton, in addition to parts of southern Alberta.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the weather agency said it was “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain” and that the storm was located about 10 kilometres northwest of Tomahawk, Alta. at the time.

As of 5:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Parkland County in central Alberta and Forty Mile County in southern Alberta while other areas were under severe thunderstorm watches.

For a complete list of weather warnings and watches in Alberta, click here.

Environment Canada warned the public the severe weather could also produce large hail, destructive wind gusts and “torrential rainfall” and that people should take cover if threatening weather approaches.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

