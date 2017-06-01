LOTTO MAX jackpot rises to $55-million

Local lottery players are seeing dollar signs.

Friday’s LOTTO MAX jackpot is an estimated $55-million, and also includes six MAXMILLIONS worth a million bucks.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation asked Ontario lotto players what personal luxuries they would buy if they won the jackpot.

38 per cent of respondents said they’d hire a personal chef to cook their meals.

16 per cent would hire a personal trainer if they won the lottery.

Others would hire a personal massage therapist.

