Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday, June 02, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Showers will ease when high pressure builds in today and tomorrow. Expect decreasing cloud with brighter conditions by midday.

Temperatures will also be near or above seasonal today and tomorrow.

Signs point to a change on Sunday with more cloud and a chance of showers.

Today’s daytime high range: 18 to 24C

Today's daytime high range: 18 to 24C

~ Duane/Wesla