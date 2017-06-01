Okanagan forecast

Thursday, June 01, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Showers will ease when high pressure builds in Friday and Saturday. Expect decreasing cloud with brighter conditions by Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will also be near or above seasonal Friday and Saturday.

Signs point to a change on Sunday with more cloud and a chance of showers.

Friday’s daytime high range: 18 to 24C

~ Duane/Wesla