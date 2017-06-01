Bombers fans hope Rapid Transit extension improves game day experience

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans are hoping a new bus loop and pedestrian bridge will make it easier to enter and exit Investors Group Field for the upcoming season.

A new bus loop, pedestrian bridge and concourse is expected to open this summer that will enable Transit users to access the stadium directly from a different gate four.

The project is part of the second phase of the southwest rapid transit corridor which the city says is scheduled to open on time and under budget.

Initially the city had targeted the Canada Summer Games in late July for a completion date.

That would mean the new bus loop would be open for more than half of the team’s ten home games.

Fans are hoping the new infrastructure will alleviate congestion after games end, making it easier and faster to leave the stadium and get home.

“I’m hoping and keeping my fingers crossed that it will make it easy to get out of here,” said Warren House, a long time Bombers fan.

However, not all fans think it will make a difference.

“While it will be positive I do not believe the impact will be particularly noticeable for the majority of the -people attending the games,” said Sean MacDonald, another Bombers fan.

He believes there still won’t be enough ways for vehicles to get away from the stadium when fans are all trying to leave at once.