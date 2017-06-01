Canada
June 1, 2017 5:59 pm

Your Saskatchewan – Regina: June 2017

By Chief Meteorologist  Global News

June 1: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Taya Grueter near Saskatoon.

Taya Grueter/Submitted
A A

Every day, Global Regina features a viewer submitted photo for Your Saskatchewan on Global News Morning, Global News at 6 and Global News at 10.

Submit your photo with a description and location via Facebook, Twitter or by email to YourSask@globalnews.ca.

Photos should be added to the email as an attachment, in jpeg format, landscape orientation and at least 920 pixels wide.

READ MORE: Your Saskatchewan – Regina: May 2017

Taya Grueter – Saskatoon 2

June 1: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Taya Grueter near Saskatoon.

Taya Grueter/Submitted
Report an error
Moose Jaw
Regina
Saskatchewan
Scenery
Swift Current
Your Sask
Your Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News