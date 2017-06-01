Health
June 1, 2017 6:26 pm
Updated: June 1, 2017 7:12 pm

Mouse infestation prompts indefinite closure of Calgary restaurant by AHS

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Health Services has shut down the Taste of India Sweet Shop restaurant in Calgary after finding evidence of a mouse infestation. Jenna Freeman reports.

An anonymous complaint of a mouse sighting has prompted the indefinite closure of Taste of India Sweet House in Calgary.

The complaint came in to Alberta Health Services (AHS) on May 28, leading them to do an inspection three days later.

Officials shut the restaurant down after finding evidence of a mouse infestation, AHS confirmed Thursday.

A licensed pest control service was brought in, however, AHS said that after a follow-up inspection on Thursday, the restaurant still wasn’t meeting standards.

The May 28 inspection found a number of issues at Taste of India Sweet House, including critical pest violations. The issues include:

  • Equipment and surfaces were not being cleaned and sanitized properly
  • Containers of food were left uncovered in the walk-in cooler
  • Milk crates and baskets of potatoes were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler
  • Bowls used to scoop food were left floating or buried in containers of food
  • A dead fly was found in a large bin used for storing food
  • Food was not protected from contamination during storage or handling
  • Non-food grade containers were used for food storage
  • Mouse droppings found in the kitchen on food preparation surfaces and equipment
  • “Gross accumulation of mouse droppings” were found behind the sweets counter, under the side prep table and other areas of the kitchen
  • Inadequate vermin proofing was done
  • Inadequate maintenance of records of pest control efforts
  • No staff had completed an adequate food safety course and the owner, who would rarely be on-side, was the only person with a food safety certification
  • Inadequate logging of sanitation procedures and food temperatures

AHS will re-inspect the restaurant after the required work has been completed.

Global News’ calls to the establishment for comment went unanswered.

