An uptick in ticks? How Nova Scotians can protect themselves this summer

It’s been a seasonal warning for years in Nova Scotia – check yourself and your pets for ticks following a walk through the wilderness.

However, some veterinarians and healthcare professionals say this year is already particularly bad.

“We’re seeing more and more cases of Lyme disease each year in Nova Scotia,” said Dr. Todd Hatchette, chief of microbiology with the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

“As the ticks that carry the infection continue to progress across the province, we expect to see more and more cases.”

According to the Department of Health and Wellness, there was a total of 701 cases of Lyme disease reported in Nova Scotia between 2002 and 2015. In 2015, there were 254 reported cases of Lyme disease, an increase from the 115 cases reported in 2014.

Hatchette said it’s important for people to protect themselves with tick repellent when heading out into some of the province’s high-risk areas.

“Any repellent that’s got DEET in it, so Muskol or anything like that, can be used to help repel the ticks,” Hatchette said.

“The other big thing we advocate is to do a tick check. As soon as you come inside or later on in the evening, make sure you check yourself and your family for any ticks.”

Hatchette said the sooner you can remove the tick the better, adding if it’s removed less than 24 hours after it attaches to you, your risk of contracting Lyme disease is almost zero.

Lyme disease isn’t just a threat to humans. A veterinary clinic in Sackville says they’re seeing and increasing number of cases among their four-legged clientele.

“We’re noticing the vast majority of our appointments are either telling us that their pets have had ticks or they themselves have had ticks on them,” said Dr. Kristina Hughes at Sackville Veterinary Hospital.

“I would say that the number of ticks on each pet is increasing and we’ve noticed that on our own pets too.”

Hughes said pet owners should consult with their veterinarian to determine the best course of action when it comes to tick prevention.

“Certainly removing the tick as early as possible is the first line of defence, and then there are some topical products, some prescription oral products,” Hughes said.

She said pet owners should consider purchasing a “tick twister” or similar tool to help remove the tick in one piece.

A Lyme Disease Education/Awareness event is being hosted on Saturday at Dalhousie University.