Central Okanagan food bank on the move

After a three-year search the Central Okanagan Food Bank has found a new home.

“We outgrew our Ellis Street Location a few years ago,” executive director Lenella Parry said in a news release. “In fact, we have been operating our of off-site storage locations for the past two years, which is not an effective or efficient way to manage inventory.”

Th new location will be on 2310 Enterprise Way. It’s about a third bigger than the current building.

The new facility costs $3.45 million, but the food bank has $1.2 million already set aside to help purchase the building.

The rest of the money is expected to come from the sale of the Ellis Street location.

Along with a new location comes a new vision for the food bank.

“This is an opportunity to do the food bank differently,” Parry said. “There is an incredible storefront area, we envision more of a market space (grocery store-style experience) than a typical food bank.”

There’s no timeline on when the move will happen or when the new food bank will be open for business, but the goal is try and be open by the fall.