Winnipeg Jets sign Michael Spacek to entry-level contract

The Winnipeg Jets have locked up another member of their 2015 NHL Draft class, signing forward Michael Spacek to a three-year, entry-level deal worth $2.4999-million.

Spacek led the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels in scoring this past year with 85 points in 59 games. The 20-year-old later added a league best 12 points during the opening round of the playoffs.

The Czech Republic product finished the season with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose, registering an assist in four games.

Spacek was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s the fifth player of the eight picked by the Jets that year to sign a contract with the team.