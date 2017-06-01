DNA match helps Edmonton police lay charges in 6-year-old home invasion

The Edmonton Police Service has laid charges, including break and enter and unlawful confinement, against a man in connection with a 2011 home invasion.

At around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2011, three men allegedly broke into a suite near 90 Street and Jasper Avenue, demanded money and threatened the life of the woman living there with her baby, police said.

Two of the three men were charged during the initial investigation.

Earlier this week, police were notified by the National DNA Data Bank that there was a DNA match to the third suspect.

“Because of the diligent and persistent work done by our EPS Crime Scene Investigation Unit, we were ultimately able to identify our final suspect in this investigation,” said Const. Scott Neilson with EPS Downtown Division.

Bradley Bruce, 35, is charged with break and enter to commit robbery, uttering threats and unlawful confinement.

He is expected to appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.

The three men accused were not known by the woman or her seven-month-old child, EPS said.