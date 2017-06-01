Danielle Smith: Opioid strategy needs greater focus on a cure

The province’s new plan to address the persistent opioid crisis in Alberta has a good starting point, but it is only half a plan.

Reading through the announcement, it becomes clear that the overriding goal is harm reduction – providing naloxone kits, safe consumption sites, opioid replacement therapy, better access to alternative drugs like methadone and suboxone.

As a first step, it may make sense to have resources focused on keeping people from overdosing and dying, but the real long-term answer lies in getting users more access to treatment beds and off drugs altogether.

Jody, a former heroin addict, called in to tell us how difficult it was for her to struggle through a lifetime of addiction, PTSD and mental illness.

Don’t miss Jody’s call below, which stemmed from this story.

After finally being accepted into a program through the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre, after a year-long wait, and becoming completely drug-free, her life has dramatically changed for the better. She wondered aloud what her life might have been like if she’d been diagnosed and treated sooner. I wonder how many other addicts would say the same?

Also, listen to Trevor Loria, president and CEO from the Simon House Recovery Centre.

Lastly, hear the interview with Dr. Elaine Hyshka, assistant professor in the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta and co-chair for the minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission.