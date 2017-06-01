Rick Moranis, Dave Thomas are back for a Bob and Doug McKenzie reunion

Take off, you hosers! Bob and Doug McKenzie are coming back to the Great White North.

Rick Moranis and Dave Thomas, the SCTV stars who brought the Canadian brothers into millions of homes during the 1980s, are reuniting for a special benefit concert, July 18 in Toronto.

The concert, Take Off, Eh!, is being presented by The Second City and Thomas. In January, Thomas’ nephew Jake severed his spinal cord in a snowmobiling accident. Proceeds from the concert will go to his recovery and to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario, which provides support to those who have suffered life-altering spinal injuries.

Moranis and Thomas’ characters, Bob and Doug McKenzie, became huge hits on SCTV, making appearances on SNL and later spinning the duo off into the 1993 feature film, Strange Brew.

Along with the Moranis-Thomas reunion, the concert will feature performances from other SCTV alums, including Martin Short, Dan Aykroyd, Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy and Joe Flaherty.

Plus, there will be appearances from Kids in the Hall stars Dave Foley, Scott Thompson and Kevin McDonald, and musical performances by Paul Shaffer, Ian Thomas, Murray McLauchlan and more.