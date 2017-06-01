Calgary Humane Society
Calgary Humane Society struggling to meet fundraising goal for annual Dog Jog

The Calgary Humane Society has issued an urgent appeal to the public two days before its annual Dog Jog fundraiser, as it’s only raised just over half of its goal.

In a release, the shelter said that as of Thursday they were only at 62 percent of their $130,000 fundraising goal.

The society said the money they get from the annual event is critical this year, as they’ve has an unusually busy spring following two large animal seizures.

Hundreds of Calgarians and their furry friends are expected at South Glenmore Park on Saturday to participate in the 16th annual Dog Jog, featuring
a 2.5km walk and 5km walk or run.

Calgarians are asked to register and fundraise for the event or to make a donation to the Calgary Humane Society.

 

