YYC Beer Week raises a glass to Calgary breweries

The first annual YYC Beer Week gets underway on June 5, featuring five full days of events and activities celebrating Calgary’s local breweries.

The event is organized by BeerGuysYYC, a group of three men who hope to help educate people on the craft beer selection available in Calgary.

“We were sitting around back in February and couldn’t help but notice all of these other amazing ‘weeks’ going on throughout the year – you have Pizza Week, Taco Week, Poutine Week – we said ‘how is there no beer week,’” BeerGuysYYC member Matthew Wilson said.

In total, 30 local business are taking part in YYC Beer Week, with money raised going toward over a dozen various charities including the Alberta Children’s Hospital, the Children’s Miracle Network Canada and Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids.

YYC Beer Week offers three types of events and activities for beer enthusiasts:

1) Calgary Breweries give tours and tastings

“We have local breweries offering exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and tastings throughout the week,” Wilson explained.

2) Restaurants team up with local breweries to create tasty treats

“Restaurants have paired up with local breweries to produce amazing beer-inspired dishes,” Wilson explained. “These are dishes you’re not going to get anywhere else, any other time of the year.”

3) Discounts on beer and other booze

“We have beer and liquor retailers offering exclusive promos on local Calgary craft beer throughout the week,” Wilson said.

The official YYC Beer Week launch party takes place at National on 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 5.

