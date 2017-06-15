Bob Layton editorial: Rebel with a carbon cause

So, Ottawa is lording it over us again, as they tell the provinces to get on board with the carbon tax.

Get one established or we’ll do it for you, the government’s saying.

Here at home, we’re already suffering the effects of the tax on everything from gasoline to home heating to the hidden increased costs on so many things.

One of the problems I’m having with all of this is that I thought the government worked for us.

Shouldn’t the feds ask us if we agree with this concocted carbon tax? Or, do they just have the right to say they know what’s best for us, so suck it up.

We were never told about the Alberta carbon tax.

Now enter from stage left, or at least the province left, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall, who seems to care more about his people than any other premier.

He’s not just rolling over and opening his wallet for the carbon tax. He says, “No.” He’s going to fight it in court.

What’s wrong with the rest of the premiers?

What would Ottawa do if we all said, “No?” Send in the under-equipped military?

I think it’s time we all stood up and said, “NO!”

Let me know what you think.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.