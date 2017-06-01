Death of Barrie, Ont., man, 26, may be linked to carfentanil: police

BARRIE, Ont. – Police in Barrie, Ont., say they believe the death of a 26-year-old man is linked to the opioid carfentanil.

They say the man died on March 20 and white powder from the scene was determined by Health Canada to be carfentanil, a substance associated with overdoses or deaths.

Investigators say the exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem toxicology report.

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and is commonly used by veterinarians to tranquilize large animals.

Police are urging recreational drug users to be aware that carfentanil – which can be lethal in quantities as little as two milligrams – can be found mixed with other drugs, and users cannot see it, smell it or taste it.