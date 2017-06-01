New Brunswick tradesman heading back to Alberta over driver’s licence debacle

A New Brunswick tradesman said he will have to head back to Alberta in the next few weeks if he continues to be denied a provincial driver’s licence.

Michael Richard first spoke with Global News on May 11 and had been told he couldn’t get back his New Brunswick licence because he didn’t have a birth certificate, only a baptismal record.

Richard said he previously held a licence in the province before he moved to Alberta where he spent 14 years working. He said the time was finally right to come home, but without being able to drive, he said he will have to leave his family and head back out west so he can work.

He said he feels betrayed by the province and doesn’t understand why someone can’t simply look-up his old six digit ID number that has his photo associated with his old licence. Richard said his wife had no trouble switching her’s over and was given the same number she previous had.

“This is more than just about a driver’s licence, it’s about people’s lives, peoples’ livelihood,” said Richard.

Richard said family is the most important thing to him and said he doesn’t want to have to leave everything behind, but told Global News he likely won’t have much choice.

“When I leave, which unfortunately looks like it will have to happen[although] still try to keep the faith, but if I have to leave, it’s gonna hurt certain members of my family really bad,” said Richard.

He said his brother is getting married in the beginning of July in New Brunswick but likely won’t be able to afford to stay in the province that long.

“It’s not only my brother’s wedding that I’ll miss, it’s family dues, birthdays, Mother’s day… I missed all that for 14 years it might not mean a lot to some people but it means a lot to me,” said Richard.

Richard said he’s had numerous conversations with politicians but said he’s getting conflicting information.

Global News reached out to the Department of Justice and Public Safety to find out when changes occurred to policies surrounding the use of baptismal certificates to obtain a driver’s licence, as had previously been allowed, but did not receive answers to recent questions prior to publication.