Bob Layton editorial: Is there such a thing as personal texting etiquette?

Are there no manners when it comes to texting?

We see people break the law every day texting while driving, but there are other times when I wonder if texting is appropriate.

I was out for supper with my wife, Marg, and a teenage couple was seated at the table next to us. We remembered when we were young and dating.

This couple did not even talk to each other. They sat down, got out their phones and started texting until dinner came then texted through dinner.

I was at a dance and saw a man slow-dancing with his date. He had one arm around her shoulder and was peeking over the shoulder at the cellphone in his hand. He knew it was there; I don’t think she did.

And, now in Texas, a man is suing his date for the price of a movie ticket, because she kept texting through the movie, even though he suggested she not do that, because the light was distracting to other patrons.

She refused to give him back the price of the ticket.

Yes, it seems like we need a book on cellphone manners and etiquette, since common sense seems to have left town.

Let me know what you think about all of this.

