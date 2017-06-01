Who is responsible for the death of Mavis Otuteye?

The body of Mavis Otuteye was found some fourteen kilometres from the Manitoba border last Friday. People from immigration lawyer Bashir Kahn to Premier Brian Pallister have suggested that it is the federal government’s policies that are to blame for her death. Geoff Currier takes your calls at 10:05 on 680 CJOB. Is Justin Trudeau really at fault? Listen live at player.cjob.com