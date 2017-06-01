Alberta Health Services introduces mobile air ambulance simulator

Alberta is home to the country’s first mobile air ambulance simulator, according to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The flight simulation trailer will be integrated into AHS Emergency Medical Services (EMS) air ambulance later this year.

The simulator can mimic take-off and landing as it’s equipped with a fuselage of a King Air 200 aircraft that’s on hydraulics.

AHS said the simulator will improve training because it’ll provide trainees with hands-on learning.

The simulator is based at the Edmonton International Airport but will be taken to other areas of the province for training.

