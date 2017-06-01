Breakfast on the Bridge fundraiser helps raise money for military families in Calgary

Tickets are still available for a fundraiser that sees participants eat a breakfast prepared by Hotel Arts on the Peace Bridge at sunrise.

All proceeds from the Breakfast on the Bridge event go to the Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) to assist and support military families in the Calgary area, with special emphasis and focus on the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Co-chairman George Brookman says the fundraiser, which starts at 5 a.m. on Saturday June 17, is a “very unique” event.

“We put candles along the pathway up to the bridge and then the sun rises over the Bow [River] and it’s absolutely spectacular.”

“By 7:30 a.m. you can go home, put your sweats back on and go back to bed,” he joked.

This is the third year for the event, which was previously held in 2014 and 2015.

“We had this idea of doing something on the Peace Bridge, and it’s just worked out,” Brookman said.

“I had a call one day from a general in Ottawa, he said ‘I just want to you to know, Mr. Brookman, that every city in Canada is now looking for a bridge that they can have a breakfast on because of what you started.’”

This year’s breakfast will focus on Canada’s 150th birthday, with organizers hoping to raise a total of $150,000.00.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will serve as the guest speaker.

Tickets are available on the MFRC website.