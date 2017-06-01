The Morning Show – Thursday, June 1st, 2017

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on AM640 today? Or want to hear it again? Here are some highlights from today’s show:

Former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer expected to plead guilty to eight murder charges

Susan Horvath, a Wettlaufer victim’s daughter, joined The Morning Show to share her story.

Big month ahead for Canada-U.S. trade: multiple irritants come to a head in June

Ian Lee, Professor at the Sprott School of Business, weighed in on the discussion.



Legal aid cuts for refugees blasted at public meeting

Jawad Kassab, Executive Lead, Refugee and Immigration Program – GTA at Legal Aid Ontario, joined The Morning Show to discuss the cuts.

Internal memo warns of massive financial risks, lack of information in Toronto Community Housing breakup

Jennifer Pagliaro, reporter at the Toronto Star, joined The Morning Show to discuss the memo.

Hear The Morning Show live on AM640, Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.