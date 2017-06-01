The Morning Show – Thursday, June 1st, 2017
Former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer expected to plead guilty to eight murder charges
Susan Horvath, a Wettlaufer victim’s daughter, joined The Morning Show to share her story.
Big month ahead for Canada-U.S. trade: multiple irritants come to a head in June
Ian Lee, Professor at the Sprott School of Business, weighed in on the discussion.
Legal aid cuts for refugees blasted at public meeting
Jawad Kassab, Executive Lead, Refugee and Immigration Program – GTA at Legal Aid Ontario, joined The Morning Show to discuss the cuts.
Internal memo warns of massive financial risks, lack of information in Toronto Community Housing breakup
Jennifer Pagliaro, reporter at the Toronto Star, joined The Morning Show to discuss the memo.
