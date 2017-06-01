Fire
June 1, 2017 8:58 am

Century-old house in Bridgetown, N.S. goes up in flames

By Staff The Canadian Press

A fire in a century-old home in Bridgetown has left seven people without shelter


A century-old house has gone up in flames in rural Nova Scotia, forcing several residents out of their apartments.

The Canadian Red Cross says seven people have been displaced by last night’s fire that extensively damaged the home in Bridgetown.

The building contains five apartments and the group is helping tenants with emergency lodging, clothing and food.

No one was injured.

