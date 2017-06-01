Lindenwoods house fire sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Lindenwoods home.
Fire crews were called to a house at 2 Hennessey Drive and saw heavy smoke coming from the home just after 11:30 Wednesday night.
When firefighters arrived they found the fire in the kitchen, however the cause is still under investigation.
There’s no word on the condition of the person sent to hospital.
