Pickering man arrested after cinderblocks thrown off Toronto overpasses: OPP

A 32-year-old Pickering man has been arrested in connection to three separate incidents of cinderblocks being thrown off Highway 401 overpasses in Toronto this week.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tip resulted in the identification of the suspect.

“A tip was called into Toronto OPP and as a result of that tip, one arrest has been made,” Schmidt said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, faces three counts of mischief endangering life.

The first reported incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle was struck by falling debris.

Police said a cinder block in a bag was thrown over the Progress Avenue bridge in Scarborough and ripped through a vehicle’s roof. It ended up in the back seat.

On Wednesday, a similar scenario played out at 11:15 a.m. on the Yonge Street overpass. He said a witness saw the incident and described the suspect as a man.

Hours later, another witness reported concrete falling over the Warden Avenue overpass and landing on the highway.

Schmidt said it is fortunate no one was seriously injured.

“Had this continued, it would only be a matter of time before someone would have gotten killed,” Schmidt said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing in Toronto Thursday morning.

-With a file from Briana Carnegie