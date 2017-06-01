CAA South Central Ontario to release worst roads list for 2017

Ontario’s month-long worst roads campaign for 2017 has come to an end and CAA South Central Ontario is scheduled to release the results Thursday morning.

The Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario, as well as the Top 5 Worst Roads in Toronto, will be unveiled at a press conference.

Ontarians were urged to go online and vote for the roads most in need of repair and redesign.

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2016:

1. County Road 49, Prince Edward County

2. Algonquin Blvd. W., Timmins

3. Balmoral St., Thunder Bay

4. Algonquin Blvd. E., Timmins

5. Queenston St., St. Catharines

6. Burlington St. E., Hamilton

7. Lorne St., Sudbury

8. Bayview Ave., Toronto

9. Dufferin St., Toronto

10. Riverside Dr., Timmins (tied for 10th)

10. Water St., Thunder Bay (tied for 10th)

Top 5 Worst Roads in Toronto for 2016:

1. Bayview Avenue

2. Dufferin Street

3. Lawrence Avenue East

4. Markham Road,

5. Scarlett Road