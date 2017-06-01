Provincial police increase presence for Beach Day in southwestern Ontario

It’s a year-end tradition for high school students across the region to head to their closest beach, but provincial police want to make sure everyone stays safe while they have fun.

The first day of June marks Beach Day when students in Norfolk County head to the sandy shores of Long Point, Turkey Point, and Port Dover for some fun in the sun.

“We’re going to be enforcing all of the highway traffic act laws, liquor license act laws, trespassing and criminal code violations, and we’re also going to be looking for underage drinking,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk.

“We’ll be looking for drinking and driving, trespassing, property damage and other actions that put other people or property at risk.”

He says parents should talk to their kids about staying safe and using common sense.

“With the majority of the students who are leaving there, we haven’t had a lot of issues. But in the past, once you introduce alcohol into the mix, we’re now seeing assaults, sexual assaults, drinking and driving, people trespassing onto other people’s property, causing mischief, stealing signs,” said Sanchuk.

“So, it really goes to show that you need to make sure you act in a safe and responsible manner because we will have a zero tolerance policy.”

Sanchuk says officers aren’t there to ruin the fun, they’re just trying to make sure everyone gets to and from their destinations safely.

Norfolk County OPP officers will be patrolling beaches and there will also be RIDE checkpoints set up along roadways.