Joe Biden to announce PAC, signals potential 2020 run for president

During a speaking engagement on March 25, former vice-president Joe Biden said he regretted not running for president, saying he wished he had won the position, but didn’t second-guess his decision not to run.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday the formation of a political action committee (PAC), a signal that he is at least considering a possible run for president in 2020, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Biden’s PAC will be called “American Possibilities” and run by his former aide Greg Schultz, who also worked on President Barack Obama‘s two White House campaigns, the paper said.

The 74-year-old former vice president considered a run against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic nomination in 2016 before bowing out, citing family concerns in the wake of his son’s death.

Clinton lost the presidential election to Republican Donald Trump in November.

