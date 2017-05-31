Will Donald Trump be president next year? Loto-Quebec is accepting bets on it

Bets on the outcome of a Donald Trump presidency are officially open.

On Wednesday, Loto-Quebec invited players on its Mise-o-jeu platform to wager on the following question: “Will Donald Trump still be president of the United States after May 1, 2018?”

According to its current odds, the provincial Crown corporation seems to believe it’s likely he’ll still be in office – about three and a half times more likely.

Bettors who put $1 on Trump’s departure would receive $3.65, compared to only $1.10 for those who wager he will stay.

READ MORE: Gambling on U.S. election is most popular novelty betting in B.C.

These odds, however, can vary over time, depending on news events and other changes.

Betting will be open until Oct. 1.