May 31, 2017 11:20 pm

Will Donald Trump be president next year? Loto-Quebec is accepting bets on it

By Staff The Canadian Press

U.S. President Donald J. Trump waves goodbye to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc after meetings in the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 May 2017.

EPA/SHAWN THEW
A A

Bets on the outcome of a Donald Trump presidency are officially open.

On Wednesday, Loto-Quebec invited players on its Mise-o-jeu platform to wager on the following question: “Will Donald Trump still be president of the United States after May 1, 2018?”

According to its current odds, the provincial Crown corporation seems to believe it’s likely he’ll still be in office – about three and a half times more likely.

Bettors who put $1 on Trump’s departure would receive $3.65, compared to only $1.10 for those who wager he will stay.

These odds, however, can vary over time, depending on news events and other changes.

Betting will be open until Oct. 1.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

