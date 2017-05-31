1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Brampton’s east end
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a 54-year-old Mississauga woman died in a two-vehicle crash in east-end Brampton Wednesday.
Police said emergency crews were called to Goreway Drive and Queen Street East before 7 p.m.
Paramedics took the woman and two men to hospital. The woman later died of her injuries while the two men had non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the major collision bureau at 905-453-3311.
