1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Brampton’s east end

Peel Regional Police are investigating after a 54-year-old Mississauga woman died in a two-vehicle crash in east-end Brampton Wednesday.

Police said emergency crews were called to Goreway Drive and Queen Street East before 7 p.m.

.Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation which is a fatality pic.twitter.com/wv3TsN34ss — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) June 1, 2017

Paramedics took the woman and two men to hospital. The woman later died of her injuries while the two men had non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the major collision bureau at 905-453-3311.